Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys 1,572,899 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572,899 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 5.9% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned 0.40% of Albertsons Companies worth $50,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 468,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

