Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 147,539 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 147,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. Teck Resources makes up about 0.7% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $19,379,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

TECK stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,546. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

