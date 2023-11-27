Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 112.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $83.12. 137,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,599. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.