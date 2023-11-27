SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.80 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

