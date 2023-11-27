Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. 51,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

