Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 204,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,706. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

