Scotiabank Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
Goodfood Market Trading Up 1.4 %
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
