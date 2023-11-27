Scotiabank Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Goodfood Market Trading Up 1.4 %

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$27.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.83.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

