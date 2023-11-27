Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) is Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Terrapin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for 8.0% of Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Terrapin Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 728,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 228,687 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCRM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,490. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

