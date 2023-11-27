Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 187,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 334,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SA
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 360.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seabridge Gold
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.