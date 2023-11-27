Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 347,823 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Annexon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 24,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,597. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.