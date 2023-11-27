Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,349 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.51. 236,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.