Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics makes up 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,208,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,640,000.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

MLTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.26. 119,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,047. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 74,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

