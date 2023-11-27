Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.64. 220,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,515. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

