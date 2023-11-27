Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.03. 224,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

