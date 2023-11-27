Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for about 2.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,023. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

