Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 1.5 %

BIIB traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 202,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,632. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.