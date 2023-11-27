Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the quarter. Agiliti makes up approximately 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Agiliti worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $202,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,954,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $628,577. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.17. 24,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

