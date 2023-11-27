Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 564,997 shares during the period. ImmunoGen makes up approximately 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ImmunoGen worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. 772,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

