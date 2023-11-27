Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. 326,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

