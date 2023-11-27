Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MacroGenics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,099. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $162,393.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,650 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

