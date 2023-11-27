Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,255,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000. ARS Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,637,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 76,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,547.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

