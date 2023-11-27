Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,515 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

TSVT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 817,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,196. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

