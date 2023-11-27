Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,659 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Replimune Group worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 139,709 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 159,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

