Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 248,654 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,654 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Vera Therapeutics worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. 126,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

