Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,330 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Bio worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 437,463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 35,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
