Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,330 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Bio worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 437,463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 35,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

