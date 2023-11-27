Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,631 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,686. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 498,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,809. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

