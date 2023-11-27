Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.33. 705,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,276. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00. The stock has a market cap of $503.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

