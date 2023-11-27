Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,600 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,120 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

