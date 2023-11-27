Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.13 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.69. 190,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.