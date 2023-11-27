Security Federal Co. (SFDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Security Federal has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.