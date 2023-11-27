Seldon Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Seldon Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,726 shares during the period. Bancolombia accounts for about 0.8% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 89.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,151. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.