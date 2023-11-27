Seldon Capital LP Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $621.24. The company had a trading volume of 423,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $624.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.69 and a 200-day moving average of $510.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.