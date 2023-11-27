Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 221,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

