Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.33% of Semtech worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.02. 244,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

