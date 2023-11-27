Shannon River Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,188 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for about 14.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 2.34% of InterDigital worth $59,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $440,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.14. 98,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,902. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

