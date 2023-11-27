Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $27.34 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,361 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises about 6.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Alteryx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $37.76. 229,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

