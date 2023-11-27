Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $51.53 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,503 shares during the period. NICE comprises approximately 12.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.39% of NICE worth $51,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.22. 126,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.87. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

