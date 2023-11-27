Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,000. Commvault Systems makes up about 3.1% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.29. 149,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,334. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

