Shannon River Fund Management LLC Sells 41,469 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,469 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $842,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,165 shares of company stock valued at $141,057,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $225.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

