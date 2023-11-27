Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Shell worth $414,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.73. 2,342,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

