Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,972. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

