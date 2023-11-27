Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 925 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,261. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

