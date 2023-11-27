Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,202 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 5.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.49% of Shift4 Payments worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 288,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.