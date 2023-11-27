Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.00

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$101.00 and last traded at C$100.59, with a volume of 1756139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.26.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
