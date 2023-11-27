Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,245. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

