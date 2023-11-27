Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 14th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $44.75 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Shutterstock by 93.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

