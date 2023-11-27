Silverback Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,191 AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 141,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,481. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

AdTheorent Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

