Silverback Asset Management LLC Buys 2,824 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 432,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,773. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

