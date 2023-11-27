Silverback Asset Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of BYTE Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 70,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,662,868 shares in the company, valued at $92,086,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

BYTS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,835. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

