Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 1.5%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 48,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 288,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$67,800.00. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

